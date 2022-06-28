Connect with us

Justice Lydia Achode. /JSC

JUDICIARY

Justice Achode against abortion except that permissible within law

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Lady Justice Achode Lydia Awino on Monday said she is pro-life, when she appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for an interview for the position of Court of Appeal judge.

Justice Achode told the panel that however she is anti-pro choice, anit-LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) and anti-death penalty indicating that she abides by the constitution in making her decisions.

Justice Achode also noted that her belief in the traditional way of doing things, including the traditional family set up, does not limit her from making just decisions.

“I don’t impose my views on the people who come before me, because I am there to articulate the law of the land and not my beliefs,” she stated.

On abortion, Achode said the constitution provides situations when it can happen.

“Its not abortion on demand as liberals says,” she stated.

Achode also commented on the rights of intersex persons saying they are entitled to those in the constitution.

She was the sixth candidate to appear for the interviews to hire six judges of the Court of Appeal which commenced on Monday.

The panel on  Tuesday also interviewed Justice Nelson Abuodha.

Those interviewed on Monday included Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Justice Nduma Nderi, judge of the Employment Labour Relations Court, Justice Jairus Ngaah and Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui, both judges of the High Court since 2012.

