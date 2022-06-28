Justice Abuodha endorses decriminalization of sex work, says regulation will eliminate criminals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — Justice Nelson Abuodha has defended the his position on decriminalization of sex work, terming attempts to avoid the conversations as escapist.

He instead proposed the regulation of the sector so as to weed out criminals.

Speaking when he appeared before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to be interviewed for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Abuodha explained that sex workers are also part of the society and that they should be treated in a humane manner.

Justice Aboudha was responding to a question posed by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the chair of the panel, regarding an article he wrote on prostitution and gender rights.

“Sex workers are part of the society and we should stop living in denial, public resources are being spend to chase them and that doesn’t really solve the problem,” he told the panel.

Justice Aboudha argued that it is counterproductive for government to hunt down sex workers as if they are criminals saying this exposes them to risks.

“If we legalize this particular trade and regulate it they will come forward, get treatment, form unions and seek protection within the law,” he stated.

The interviews to hire six judges of the Court of Appeal judges commenced on Monday when JSC interviewed four candidates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

L-R: Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD; Justice Nduma Nderi, Justice Ngaah Jairus and Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui when they appeared before the JSC on Monday for interviews to hire six Court of Appeal judges/CFM/Judiciary Media Service

Those interviewed on Monday Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Justice Nduma Nderi, judge of the Employment Labour Relations Court, Justice Jairus Ngaah and Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui, both judges of the High Court since 2012.