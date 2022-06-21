Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Chief Justice Martha Koome. /FILE

JOBS

JSC to hold Court of Appeal Judges interviews next week

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 21 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is on Monday next week set to begin interviews for 30 candidates who were shortlisted for the Court of Appeal judges posts.

The interviews had been delayed after the High Court barred the Commission chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome from conducting them following a suit which was filed by the Katiba Institute.

According to the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, four candidates will be interviewed per day starting from 9 am to 4pm.

Those scheduled to be interviewed  by the Commission include 22 serving judges including High Court Principal Judge Lydia Achode, Alfred Mabeya, the presiding judge of the Commercial division and Judges Abida Ali Aroni, Eboso Benard Mweresa, Githua Cecilia Wathaiya, Kimaru Luka Kiprotich.

Others include Makau Onesmus Ndumbuthi, Mativo John Mutinga, Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku, Muchemi Florence Nyaguthii, Musyoka William Musya, Muthuku Francis Gikonyo, Nduma Mathews Nderi, Ngaah Jairus, Ngenye Grace Wangui, Ochieng’ Frederick Andago, Ogola Eric Kennedy Okumu, Okong’o Samson Odhiambo, Ong’udi Hedwig Imbosa, Radido Stephen Okiyo and Sergon Joseph Kiplagat.

In their petition, Katiba Institute had sued Koome and the Commission seeking to stop the recruitment of new judges until the six judges who were left out by the President Uhuru Kenyatta are appointed into office.

While issuing a stay, Justice Anthony Mrima had argued that the Katiba Institute and co-petitioners had laid the legal basis to suspend the process being undertaken by the Judicial Service Commission.

The orders were, however, suspended by Court of Appeal judges who ruled that the lobby had failed to demonstrate what prejudice they would suffer if the recruitment process proceeded as intended.

Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Agnes Murgor and Imaana Laibuta however reversed Justice Mrima’s decision saying the process should proceed concurrently with the ongoing suit challenging the recruitment process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the judgement issued on Thursday, the three judges noted that the situation could still be remedied in the event the twenty-six judges are hired and the process later impugned.

“We hold the view that the applicants have successfully demonstrated both arguability and the nugatory aspect, and bolstered this with a demonstration that it is in the public interest that the recruitment process of the much needed Judges proceed uninterrupted pending the hearing and determination of the petition before the High Court,” the bench ruled.

“If the appeal herein is unsuccessful or if ultimately the recruitment process is impugned by the final Court with requisite jurisdiction, then as held in the Tolphin case (supra), the situation is reversible,” the judges explained.

The panel further argued Katiba Institute and the International Commission of Jurists failed to “demonstrate what prejudice they stand to suffer if the recruitment process proceeds as intended.”

Among grounds cited by the Katiba-led petitioners were the fact that the JSC had failed to ensure six judges listed in the previous recruitment are appointed into office after President Uhuru Kenyatta unilaterally rejected their selection citing adverse mentions in an intelligence report.

They argued the President was constitutionally bound to appoint all the 41 persons recommended by the commission at the time.

Katiba Institute cited another petition in which President Kenyatta’s decision to pick 34 judges out of 41 judges selected by JSC was successfully challenged.

Only six out of the 30 candidates will  be appointed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

JOBS

Ex-IEBC boss Hassan, ODPP’s Oduor among big names in Appeals Court shortlist

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Issack Hassan and Secretary of Prosecution Services in the Office of...

May 4, 2022

Kenya

JSC erred in firing Gladys Boss as Chief Registrar, Supreme Court rules

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) erred in firing former Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Gladys Boss...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

JSC summons Nairobi Majority Leader to testify in Chitembwe case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Guyo Abdi Hassan to testify as...

December 16, 2021

County News

Governor Kananu secures gag orders against Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Magistrate’s Court has temporarily blocked former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from publishing any leaked audio or video recordings...

November 26, 2021

Kenya

Abdiwahab Abdi takes oath as SRC member to represent JSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Abdiwahab Abdi was on Wednesday sworn in as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in a ceremony...

November 24, 2021

Top stories

Judiciary to re-open job applications from November 8-12 over system hitch

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it will re-open the application window for vacancies advertised on October and which...

November 5, 2021

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome calls out Mutunga for inciting judges to strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed concern over the recent calls made by former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga...

October 29, 2021