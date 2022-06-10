JSC appoints Githinji Waithira Tax Appeals Tribunal secretary

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Githinji Ann Waithira as the Secretary of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

In a statement, JSC Secretary Anne Amadi stated hat Waithira was appointed alongside nine members to the Tribunal who includedRodney Oluoch, Robert Mutuma, Grace Mukuha, and Edwin Cheluget.

According to Amadi, other members included Delilah Ngala, Jephthat Karingo, Ali Mohsin, Cynthia Mayaka and Kiprotich Kibet will hold non-legal positions.

“Following the selection interview conducted on May 31, June 2 and 3, and based on merit, performance at the interview, regional balance and the requirement to stagger the appointments to ensure continuity, the Judicial Service Commission on June 3, 2022, appointed the underlisted as Secretary and members of Tax Appeals Tribunal,” she stated.

Githinji, a lawyer by profession, holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi and has secured the appointment after a thorough interview.

She furthered her studies at the Kenya School of Law where she was awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and a Masters in Law degree from University of Nairobi.

The JSC had advertised a total of 19 vacancies, one post for the secretary and 18 for members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

JSC said the appointments were based on merit, performance and regional balance among other qualifications.

The Tax Appeals Tribunal is established under Part II of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act No. 40 of 2013 to hear appeals filed against any tax decision made by a commissioner appointed under the Kenya Revenue Authority Act.

Under Section 5 of the Amended Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, No. 7 of 2022, The Judicial Service Commission is mandated to appoint the Secretary and Members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.