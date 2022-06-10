Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

JSC appoints Githinji Waithira Tax Appeals Tribunal secretary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Githinji Ann Waithira as the Secretary of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

In a statement, JSC Secretary Anne Amadi stated hat Waithira was appointed alongside nine members to the Tribunal who includedRodney Oluoch, Robert Mutuma, Grace Mukuha, and Edwin Cheluget.

According to Amadi, other members included Delilah Ngala, Jephthat Karingo, Ali Mohsin, Cynthia Mayaka and Kiprotich Kibet will hold non-legal positions.

“Following the selection interview conducted on May 31, June 2 and 3, and based on merit, performance at the interview, regional balance and the requirement to stagger the appointments to ensure continuity, the Judicial Service Commission on June 3, 2022, appointed the underlisted as Secretary and members of Tax Appeals Tribunal,” she stated.

Githinji, a lawyer by profession, holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi and has secured the appointment after a thorough interview.

She furthered her studies at the Kenya School of Law where she was awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and a Masters in Law degree from University of Nairobi.

The JSC had advertised a total of 19 vacancies, one post for the secretary and 18 for members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

JSC said the appointments were based on merit, performance and regional balance among other qualifications.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Tax Appeals Tribunal is established under Part II of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act No. 40 of 2013 to hear appeals filed against any tax decision made by a commissioner appointed under the Kenya Revenue Authority Act.

Under Section 5 of the Amended Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, No. 7 of 2022, The Judicial Service Commission is mandated to appoint the Secretary and Members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter

Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Prisons boss Warioba stresses need for inmates’ re-integration program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Kenya Prisons Service has emphasised the need to provide a conducive environment for inmates to be re-integrated back...

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve repositioned NYS to effectively contribute to nation-building: President Kenyatta

The President noted that since 2013 more than 114,568 servicemen and women have been involved in programmes of national interest with positive impacts on the...

2 hours ago

County News

Youth-led clean-up campaign yields 50 tonnes of garbage from Lake Naivasha

Over 2,000 youths drawn from the informal settlements within Naivasha town cleaned debris and other wastes on the shores and on the lake itself...

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Ibrahim appointed Supreme Court rep at the JSC after his election in May

The Head of State gazetted Justice Ibrahim's on June 2 according to a notice circulated on Friday.

3 hours ago

August Elections

The most formidable women leaders are in Kenya Kwanza – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Lawmakers accord Muturi ‘guard of honor’ as House adjourns indefinitely

Lawmakers lined up on Thursday, June 9, to accord Speaker Muturi a 'guard of honor' as the House adjourns indefinitely ahead of August 9...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Children increasingly exposed to predators, cultic groups while learning online: study

A report by the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes indicates that two-thirds of internet-using children have not been...

6 hours ago