Integrated Transport Management System to address surging road accidents – NTSA

NAIROBI, June 8- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says the Integrated Transport Management System (iTMS) that will address the surging cases of road accidents will be active by the end of the month.

According to the Authority’s Director General George Njau, the new system will allow police officers to automatically gather information and recommend appropriate action for traffic offenders.

“At the end of June, we shall roll it out countrywide where police will be equipped with smart applications to help them automatically collect key road data for easy action,” he stated.

The announcement followed shortly after NTSA released data revealing that a total of 1,968 people lost their lives in road accidents from January to May this year.

“The new application will involve having modern speed limit checkers [and] authenticating valid road users’ documents, among others,” he added.

The decision by NTSA follows a series of road carnages in the last couple of days on different routes in the country.

The government expressed concerns over the number of increasing accidents in the country that are linked to election campaigns.

“In the last few weeks, cases of road crashes, most of which have led to unnecessary loss of innocent lives, have been on the rise. It is noted with great concern that motorists and boda boda riders are exhibiting high levels of lawlessness, with total disregard for safety measures, particularly, while on the campaign trails, thus endangering not only their lives but also that of other road users.”