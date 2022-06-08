Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at 42 percent ahead of his main rival Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the study, Ruto’s popularity rating dropped to 38 percent.

This is a contrast to previous surveys conducted that showed the two presidential contenders in a neck-to-neck race.

The Infotrak study attributed the new results to the running mate choices made by both Odinga and Ruto ahead of the August elections.

It shows that Raila has gained after picking Martha Karua to be his running mate while Ruto has dropped after picking Rigathi Gachagua.

Developing story….