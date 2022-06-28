India & UAE vow to ‘deepen’ strategic partnership on Modi’s first Gulf trip after Prophet row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where both countries vowed to “deepen and diversify” their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi visited the UAE on his way back from Germany — where India was invited to the G7 Summit as one of the partner countries — and stayed for a little over an hour. He met the UAE President on the premises of the Abu Dhabi airport.

During their meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress in the ‘vision statement’ unveiled during a virtual summit between India and the UAE in February. The statement lays down a road map for enhancing cooperation between both countries with a special focus on defence and security, and trade and investments.

“Both leaders reviewed various aspects of India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Modi last visited the UAE in August 2019.