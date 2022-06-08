Connect with us

India says took strong action against those who made offensive tweets against minorities

Published

KUWAIT City, June 8 – India on Sunday told Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities.
In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait said, “Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India.”

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.
“Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” said the spokesperson.

“In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further urged to work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.
Earlier, India had conveyed to Qatar that controversial remarks against minorities are views of fringe elements and not the Government of India.

