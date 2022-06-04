Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Igathe, who served as the capital city's second Deputy Governor under Mike Sonko's regime before he resigned over irreconcilable differences with his boss, picked Philip Kaloki as his running mate/COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe to present papers to IEBC as City Hall race shapes up

He will be facing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will be seeking to capture the seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Jubilee Party’s Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is expected to present his nomination papers to the County Returning Officer in Kasarani on Saturday, as he seeks clearance to run for the City Hall job.

Igathe, who served as the capital city’s second Deputy Governor under Mike Sonko’s regime before he resigned over irreconcilable differences with his boss, picked Philip Kaloki as his running mate.

He will be facing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will be seeking to capture the seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

The party led by Deputy President William Ruto unveiled former Absa Bank Chief Operating Officer James Muchiri as Sakaja’s running mate.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto set for grand city tour after presenting papers to Chebukati

Ruto, who will be accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira, MP) and a host of high-ranking UDA party officials, was appointed to...

12 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Security agencies are ready for the August 9 polls: Matiangi

Matiangi said security teams are finalizing strategies in line with standard operating procedures and will soon begin mock deployments to polling stations in preparation...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to impose curfew in Kerio Valley, forces to occupy the North Rift

"We are moving to occupy that place for now and for the foreseeable future and to carry out a very stiff operation in that...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We’re better placed to determine poll disputes expeditiously: Koome

Koome singled out the decentralization of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and the capping of election appeals among positive reforms.

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Koome cautions IEBC against repeating 2017 mistakes

Koome pointed out that in its ruling on the first presidential election petition of 2017, the Supreme Court was clear that IEBC erred in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru orders probe on 4 Masimba killings blamed on police

Matiangi termed the Kajiado incident “unfortunate” saying the government will do everything it can to ensure justice prevails.

19 hours ago

August Elections

Kalonzo withdraws Presidential candidature after rejoining Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has written to the independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw his candidature as...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Teargas cannister explodes in a class injuring students

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 3 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident, in which, a Form Four student at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School...

20 hours ago