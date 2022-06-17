Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
An aspirant for Presidential seat Walter Mongare at a Milimani court on Friday,June 17,2022

August Elections

IEBC Tribunal tribunal takes Nyambane to task over academic qualification

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former TV comedian Walter Nyambane was on Friday taken to task by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Resolution Committee over his academic qualifications.

During the sitting, Nyambane was unable to table documents or transcripts to show which university he attended.

His lawyer told the panel presided over by Titus Tiego that Nyambane attended Daystar University for seven months.

The panel directed Nyambane to furnish the committee with all his transcripts to enable it to make a conclusive decision.

Nyambane had declared to vie for the Presidential election on the Umoja Summit Party ticket.

He was however denied clearance by presidential returning officer because he didn’t meet the threshold required for a presidential candidate, a university degree.

The committee will deliver its ruling on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Give Keroche Breweries more time to pay tax debt, Raila tells KRA

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 17 – Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has hit out at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for closing down Keroche...

48 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja dares Kinoti to arrest him amid sustained onslaught by the State

Sakaja was reacting to an announcement by the DCI that the agency had commenced a probe into the authenticity of Sakaja’s degree certificate.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Former Minister Chris Obure acquitted in Sh928mn Anglo-Leasing case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing case. Former Transport and Communication Permanent...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI opens probe into Sakaja degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a probe into the authenticity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s University...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Lusaka urges lawmakers in next Senate to Prioritise Impeachment Law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has called on lawmakers who will make up the 13th Parliament to prioritize the passage...

21 hours ago

County News

Embu residents raise alarm over garbage pileup

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 16 — Residents of Manyatta Township in Embu County have raised alarm over a pileup of uncollected garbage and pointed an...

21 hours ago

Kenya

10 Police Recruits who forged academic credentials arrested in Kiganjo

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – Ten Police recruits accused of using fake academic documents to be enlisted as Constables in the National Police Service...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kuria, Kabogo to lodge a complaint with Kenya Kwanza chiefs over Kiambu heckling

Kuria challenged coalition parties to live to the letter and spirit of the coalition's rallying call and desist from actions which are "tantamount to...

22 hours ago