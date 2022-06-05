NAIROBI, Jun 5 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results next week.
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.
Chebukati reveled the plans while giving a preliminary response to ten issues of concern raised by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.
The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.
Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
IEBC to simulate election results transmission on June 9: Chebukati
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.
NAIROBI, Jun 5 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results next week.
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
August Elections
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
County News
The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on May...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Odinga was accompanied by his running Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and a host of Azimio-leading leaders.
County News
The vehicle had over twenty people on board coming from a dowry ceremony in Mwingi's Kanyonyoo area according to a local administrator who confirmed...
World
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Dr Ruto was speaking on Saturday at the Kamukunji Grounds in Starehe Constituency where he had public a rally.
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
DP Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the...
County News
Amb. Peter Kaberia, who led the tree planting exercise in Mt Kenya forest said, the government had partnered with local communities to plant trees in...
County News
Governor Stanley Kiptis who spoke at Kabarnet National Museums grounds in Baringo Central thanked residents who have already, willingly surrendered their land for expansion...