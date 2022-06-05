Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 9, 2021 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati speaks to the press in Mombasa/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to simulate election results transmission on June 9: Chebukati

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Jun 5 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results next week.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.

Chebukati reveled the plans while giving a preliminary response to ten issues of concern raised by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.

Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

4 arrested in Nakuru, police recover 25 arrows

The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on May...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila attends prayer service ahead of presenting his credentials to IEBC

Odinga was accompanied by his running Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and a host of Azimio-leading leaders.

2 hours ago

County News

11 perish as 14-seater with 20 onboard rolls in self-involved Mwingi crash

The vehicle had over twenty people on board coming from a dowry ceremony in Mwingi's Kanyonyoo area according to a local administrator who confirmed...

2 hours ago

World

PHOTOS: Ruto’s mega rally in Kamukunji

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

13 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Time to liberate Kenya from self-serving leaders is now: Ruto

Dr Ruto was speaking on Saturday at the Kamukunji Grounds in Starehe Constituency where he had public a rally.

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza bullish on winning State House in August

DP Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans including improving the economy and the...

18 hours ago

County News

Meru residents urged to plant trees, restore forests

Amb. Peter Kaberia, who led the tree planting exercise in Mt Kenya forest said, the government had partnered with local communities to plant trees in...

19 hours ago

County News

Baringo residents urged to support tourism as county seeks UNESCO endorsement

Governor Stanley Kiptis who spoke at Kabarnet National Museums grounds in Baringo Central thanked residents who have already, willingly surrendered their land for expansion...

20 hours ago