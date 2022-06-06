Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

August Elections

IEBC to finalize clearance of Presidential Aspirants

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday expected to conclude the registration process for presidential aspirants seeking to take part in the August elections.

Among those who will present their nominations include Safina Partys Jimi Wanjigi, Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu and Independent aspirant Muthiora Kariara.

So far Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, Umoja Summit counterpart Walter Mong’are, David Waihiga of The Agano Party, Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition have been cleared to be on the Presidential Ballot.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

If one is a candidate from a political party, he or she should be duly registered as candidate of the party with nomination certificate for the presidential ticket.

In the rigorous process the commission was keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fee as well, dated Code of Conduct, compliant with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a bachelor’s degree and have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila to launch Azimio manifesto today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is expected to formally launch his manifesto, a day after he was cleared...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Kisumu PSV operators withdraw vehicles over change of routes

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Matatu operators in Kisumu have withdrawn their vehicles to protest the changing of their routes by the county government....

1 hour ago

August Elections

Malombe wins nomination in Kitui gubernatorial race again after court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe secured the rights to fly the Wiper party flag in the gubernatorial race after...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio raids Raila’s former base in Lang’ata as IEBC okays presidential ticket

The leaders were speaking at Undugu Grounds in Lang’ata, hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Raila Odinga and his running...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Violence giving Kisumu a bad name: Ranguma

Ranguma, who spoke during an engagement with the media fraternity in Kisumu, said the people of Kisumu should not be coerced but rather be...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s 10-point demand letter to Chebukati

Odinga raised the questions on Sunday shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua cleared for August 9 State House race

Speaking after the exercise, Odinga called on the electoral agency to play its role in a free and just manner to ensure credibility in...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to simulate election results transmission on June 9: Chebukati

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.

23 hours ago