IEBC to finalize clearance of Presidential Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday expected to conclude the registration process for presidential aspirants seeking to take part in the August elections.

Among those who will present their nominations include Safina Partys Jimi Wanjigi, Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu and Independent aspirant Muthiora Kariara.

So far Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, Umoja Summit counterpart Walter Mong’are, David Waihiga of The Agano Party, Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition have been cleared to be on the Presidential Ballot.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

If one is a candidate from a political party, he or she should be duly registered as candidate of the party with nomination certificate for the presidential ticket.

In the rigorous process the commission was keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fee as well, dated Code of Conduct, compliant with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a bachelor’s degree and have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.