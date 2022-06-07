Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC seals two-horse gubernatorial race in Narok after clearing Ntutu, Kenta

Published

NAROK, Kenya, Jun 7 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Narok County has cleared the two aspirants vying for the gubernatorial seat in Narok County.

Patrick Ntutu (UDA) and Moitalel Ole Kenta (ODM) are the only candidates who have shown interest in the top most seat.

Ntutu was forced to drop his running mate Eng. Mathew Kipkorir at the last minute and replaced him with a 26-year-old Tamalinye Koech after Eng. Kipkorir failed to meet the integrity test.

The immediate former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Labour expressed confidence that he would win the election comfortably as he had brought on board all the communities living in the county.

“I was forced to replace my deputy at the last minute because he did not meet the threshold required by IEBC. I am however confident that my choice is the best because he is a young man who has a rich experience in the finance sector,” said Ntutu.

Ntutu served as Narok West Member of Parliament on a URP ticket between the year upto 2017. In the year 2017, he vied for the gubernatorial position on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket and lost to the incumbent Samuel Tunai, who was vying on a Jubilee ticket.

Narok Gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ntutu (in red tie) receives a certificate of clearance from IEBC on Tuesday June 7, 2022/KNA

Kenta on his part appointed William Oltetia, an economist who hails from the Ilwuasingishu clan as his running mate.

Immediately after he was cleared, Kenta vowed to protect the environment from destruction and protect the heritage of the community.

“The wanton destruction of the environment is a serious threat to food security in the country. We thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for restoring the Maasai Mau forest that has boosted water levels in the rivers,” he said.

Kenta, who is the incumbent Narok North Member of Parliament, promised to implement a transparent system to collect the revenue from the Maasai Mara Game reserve so that all the residents could benefit from the funds.

He promised all the tribes living in the county that they would benefit from job opportunities as the county jobs will be distributed evenly.

Kenta, who is vying on an ODM ticket, asked his supporters to promote peace and respect so that the county could remain united even after the election.

