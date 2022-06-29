IEBC says ballot papers to be printed by Greek firm Inform Lykos based in Athens

Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their...
NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander. Mwanzo...
MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has assured Kenyans working abroad of safety as plans are underway to have two safe houses in...
Nairobi, Kenya, June 29 – Azimio – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has dismissed the allegations that her unity with Raila Odinga has...
Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – Police in Nairobi have apprehended a suspected imposter at Inooro TV station where she had been invited as a...
NAIROBI Kenya June 29 – Litigants in Mombasa and Kisumu seeking to file appeals before the Supreme Court will not have to travel to...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday left a consultative meeting...