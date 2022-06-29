Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC says ballot papers to be printed by Greek firm Inform Lykos based in Athens

MOSES MUOKI

Published

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Greek-based IEBC contractor to print ballot papers in Athens, designated backup printer in Romania

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...

56 seconds ago

Kenya

Make Nairobi The Base Of Your African Interests, President Kenyatta Woos Portuguese Investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Kasarani OCPD Mwanzo appointed Nakuru County Commander over increased criminal activities

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander. Mwanzo...

44 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya to secure two safe houses in Saudi Arabia at Sh70mn for those who lost their jobs

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has assured Kenyans working abroad of safety as plans are underway to have two safe houses in...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Unity with Raila not out of convenience, but for Kenya’s sake – Karua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 29 – Azimio – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has dismissed the allegations that her unity with Raila Odinga has...

3 hours ago

crime

Police arrest imposter in full uniform during live TV interview

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – Police in Nairobi have apprehended a suspected imposter at Inooro TV station where she had been invited as a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court opens sub-registries in Mombasa and Kisumu

NAIROBI Kenya June 29 – Litigants in Mombasa and Kisumu seeking to file appeals before the Supreme Court will not have to travel to...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Raila, Karua walk out of IEBC meeting after Ruto arrives

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday left a consultative meeting...

4 hours ago