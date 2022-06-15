Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Kenya

IEBC Dispute Committee to rule on suit challenging Sakaja’s degree

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee will on Wednesday rule on a petition challenging the validity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree qualification.

Four complainants had raised issues touching on his academic qualifications, which they claim could have been acquired fraudulently.

Sakaja is facing issues concerning his degree certificate from Team University in Uganda.

Dennis Gakuo, one of the complainants want Sakaja’s nomination revoked on the basis that he lacks a valid university degree.

Sakaja has maintained that he has a degree from Teams University in Uganda, dismissing claims that he did not graduate and asked the IEBC to dismiss the complaint.

“Among other qualifications and awards of excellence, I hold a Bachelor of Science in Management degree conferred upon me by Team University in Uganda, having satisfied the requirements of the award,” Sakaja stated.

On Wednesday, The Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked its recognition of the degree held by Sakaja.

In a letter directed to Sakaja, the Commission cited new evidence and stated that an investigation has now been launched over the matter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Commission for University Education has however received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree certificate,” the letter stated.

A complaint was filed before the commission challenging the legality of his academic credentials.

The complaint was lodged after claims emerged that Sakaja’s name was not among a list of Teams University graduates and yet a degree certificate is among requisite
requirements for Governor candidates in Kenya.

Sakaja said that Teams University is duly recognized in Uganda, and by extension in Kenya.

He also dismissed names used by the complainant (Johnson Koskei Sakaja) to refer to him, noting that his only name is Sakaja Johnson Arthur.

Sakaja further asked IEBC to dismiss the complaint as it was filed outside the prescribed timeliness.

According Sakaja, the deadline for filing a dispute lapsed on June 8, 2022.

“The complaints herein are legally incompetent, fatally detective and procedurally untenable having been lodged outside the prescribed statutory timelines,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja intensifies campaigns amid a cloud of uncertainty over suitability

An NGO has written to the DCI and EACC to investigate if the degree certificate he presented to IEBC is indeed authentic.

20 hours ago

Kenya

NGO wants DCI, EACC to probe authenticity of Sakaja’s degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14- A Non-Government Organization (NGO) now wants investigative agencies including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo urges IEBC to deal with Sonko complaint with sobriety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for sobriety in the handling of a petition filed by Mike...

23 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja maintains he graduated from Ugandan University

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Nairobi Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja has maintained that he has a degree from Teams University in Uganda, dismissing claims that he...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanjigi demands hearing date for his dispute with IEBC, says matter overdue

Wanjigi protested the move by Chebukati to lock him out of the August 9 presidential race terming it as discriminative.

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to deploy satellite modems in 1,111 polling centres outside 3G spectrum

The commission resorted to the use of satellite technology after the National Assembly rejected revised regulations that would have allowed polling officials to relay...

6 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct simulation exercise on election results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Thursday set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blinken lauds IEBC for successful registration of presidential candidates

Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...

6 days ago