IEBC delays publication of audit on voters’ roll, cites unfinished KPMG report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) postponed the release of audit findings of the Voters Register to Monday next week.

The commission announced the postponement of the exercise due on Friday saying it was yet to receive a final audit report from KPMG, the firm tasked to scrutinize the voters roll.

IEBC also cited unavailability of commissioners who were sitting in Dispute Resolution Committees at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi to hear complaints arising from the recently concluded exercise on registration of candidates.

Among issues raised in a preliminary audit report were the existence of duplicate records totaling 481,711 and voters said to have registered with identity cards which do not belong to them who totaled 226,143.

A total of 246,465 records of deceased voters were also picked. Another 164,269 registration were linked to invalid registrations documents (IDs and Passports).

The electoral roll has about 19.6 million voters which could reduce to 18 million if the estimated 1 million records deemed to be invalid are struck off the register.

IEBC will also seek to address concerns of arbitrary transfer of voters with Kenya Kwanza, one of the leading formations in the August 9 presidential election, claiming close to 1 million voters had been moved without their consent.

The question of transfer of voters is crucial since electors participate in polls only at their designated polling centers under existing regulations.