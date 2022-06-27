Connect with us

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

August Elections

IEBC confirms submission of party lists by political parties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC) has confirmed that by midnight of last Sunday, it had received party lists from 81 Political Parties, out of the 83 cleared to participate in the August 2022 General Election.

Article 90 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides for election for seats in Parliament and County Assemblies through party lists nomination by Political Parties represented in Parliament and County assemblies.

The two Political Parties that did not submit their party lists are the Forum for Republican Democracy (Ford Asili) and Ukweli Party.

In a press statement, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that pursuant to Sections 35 and 36 of the Elections Act, Political Parties were required to submit their party lists to the Commission on or before 25th June 2022 for the categories, including twelve members nominated to the National Assembly to represent special interests, the youth, Persons with Disability and workers.

Chebukati said Sixteen women members nominated to the Senate and two members; one man and one woman, nominated to the Senate, representing the youth make up two additional categories for seats allocated to the political parties.

He added that Members nominated to a County Assembly from marginalized groups, including Persons with Disabilities and the youth finalized the list of categories.

“These seats are allocated to Political Parties in proportion to the total number of seats won by candidates to the political party at the General election,” he explained.

The Chairman said that the Commission will review the party lists within fourteen days of receipt to ascertain their compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and the Elections Act and Regulations.

Political Parties, Chebukati cautioned, whose party list(s) or nominee(s) will not be compliant shall be informed and allowed to resubmit their party list(s) or nominee(s) within seven days from the date they were rejected.

