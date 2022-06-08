ICT Ministry to train 20mn Kenyans on digital skills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) and Innovation on Wednesday launched the training of 20 million Kenyans on digital skills.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who presided over the launch said digital literacy is critical for all Kenyans,

Mucheru said in this digital era where most government services have been digitized to equip Kenyans with the required technological skills.

“We urge Kenyans willing to enroll and learn digital skills to log into citizen.icta.go.ke. website and register,” he stated.

ICT Authority acting CEO Kipronoh Ronoh said digital literacy should be imparted on the general population.

The launch of the training comes at a time when the Ministry has already unveiled the Kenya National Digital Master plan 2022-2032 which is a blueprint for leveraging and deepening the contribution of the ICT sector to accelerate socio-economic growth.

As part of measures to promote digital literacy, Ronoh said the Ministry has already distributed more than 1.2 million laptops for learners in public schools in Kenya as well as connected electricity to more than and teacher devices to more than 22,000 schools.

In line with this, the Ministry in partnership with Kodris Africa is set to roll out a pilot project for the coding syllabus in 150 public schools, as part of measures to equip learners with 21 st century skills such as problem solving and algorithmic thinking, right from the elementary level.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Adding coding to the school curriculum will enhance students’ technological skills and put them on the scope in the ever-growing world of technology. The real work we want to do is to prepare students for the job market,” Kodris CEO Mugumo Munene said.