Ibrahim appointed Supreme Court rep at the JSC after his election in May

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Justice Mohammed Ibrahim as the Supreme Court representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The Head of State gazetted Justice Ibrahim’s on June 2 according to a notice circulated on Friday.

Justice Ibrahim was elected unopposed as the Supreme Court representative to the JSC in session presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on May 17.

The exercise was overseen by IEBC Returning Officer Abdidahir Maalim Abdi who certified that Justice Ibrahim was the only person who stood validly nominated for election.

JSC, which is tasked under the law to facilitate efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice, is chaired by the Chief Justice.

It is comprised of a representative of the Supreme Court elected by colleague judges, a representative of the Court of Appeal, a representative of the High Court, a magistrate, the Attorney General , two advocates, a person nominated by the Public Service Commission; and one woman and one man to represent the public, not being lawyers, appointed by the President with the approval of the National Assembly.