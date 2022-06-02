I never left Azimio, I merely took a break to seek counsel: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says he never left the Azimio la Umoja — One Kenya Alliance despite having announced his exit after the coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga picked Narc leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

“Kalonzo had not gone anywhere, don’t say he is now back,” Musyoka said while officially being received back in Azimio coalition in a rally held at Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum on Thursday.

The Wiper leader said he had over 300 religious men and women praying with him as he paraded five bishops and pastors at the meeting.

Musyoka termed his exit as a mere political vacation which involved a time of reflection and prayer which enabled him have a clear mind on his political career.

“I was in a one week retreat and I went on prayers and God revealed to me his ways. More than 300 pastors helped me while I was in thoughts,” he said.

Earlier on, Musyoka dropped his presidential bid after accepting the Chief Cabinet Secretary position offered by Odinga.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Kalonzo stated that he arrived at the decision following extensive consultations with his party officials.

He announced that he has deferred his bid and will fully support Odinga’s campaigns.

“After wide consultations, I with great humility accept my nomination as chief minister in Azimio one Kenya coalition,” he stated.

The former Vice President also announced that he was heading to Mukuru Kwa Njenga where he will address a joint rally with Raila, Karua among other top coalition leaders and members.

Kalonzo was flanked by several wiper leaders, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi who is said to be the one who spearheaded the intense negotiations that saw Kalonzo rejoin Azimio.

The Wiper leader also congratulated Karua for having been selected as a running mate for the Azimio coalition, also committing his full support to the Raila-Karua candidature as well as the coalition.

“I commit myself to the Azimio one Kenya campaign because our objective is winning,” he stated.