I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto
Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032...
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their...
NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander. Mwanzo...