Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt asks Kenyans to import maize within stipulated period after tax waiver

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices...

1 min ago

August Elections

Ruto lauds Raila for committing to concede defeat if unsuccessful in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after...

26 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake govt illegally auctioned Ports of Lamu, Naivasha, Kisumu – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and...

58 mins ago

August Elections

Ruto hints at possible Kindiki endorsement as successor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Greek-based IEBC contractor to print ballot papers in Athens, designated backup printer in Romania

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC says ballot papers to be printed by Greek firm Inform Lykos based in Athens

1 hour ago

Kenya

Make Nairobi The Base Of Your African Interests, President Kenyatta Woos Portuguese Investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kasarani OCPD Mwanzo appointed Nakuru County Commander over increased criminal activities

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has transferred Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru as the County Police Commander. Mwanzo...

2 hours ago