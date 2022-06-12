I’m now a Kenyan, Barbados President Mason says omn visit to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Visiting Barbados President Prunella Mason and Cheif Justice Martha Koome surprised worshipers at the All Saints Cathedral in the city when they showed up for Sunday Service.

The President and CJ walked into the church at 10 am, without a visible security detail and asked to be treated as ordinary Christians.

Nairobi ACK Provost Samuel Wainana invited her to greet the congregation after presenting a book about the Cathedral.

“Today for me is a special occasion, I guess you would have gleaned that I am a church person. I belong to the Anglican Church in Barbados, and I have always been involved. For me, it is a privilege for you to welcome me to take part in your service and I should let you know that I am now a Kenyan, I am wearing the flag on my lapel,” she stated.

President Mason arrived in the Country on Tuesday for bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and Barbados.

During his sermon, Wainana had earlier preached on the need for Kenyans to revive a society that is governed by Godly values.

“If you see a society with problems, and Kenya is a country with a certain level of problems; and we do things that God is pleased with. I have asked you this before, is God smiling at the business you do? Does God smile at what you do? Does God smile at the home you have? It is a challenge to every believer including themselves,” he stated.