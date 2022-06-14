Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A malnourished child waits in a hospital in Moroto in the long-suffering Karamojo region of Uganda © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

Africa

Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda

More than half a million people are going hungry in Karamoja, some 40 percent of the population of this neglected, long-suffering rural region between South Sudan and Kenya.

Published

Karamoja, Uganda, Jun 14 – In one of Uganda’s poorest and most lawless regions, anxious mothers clutch bone-thin infants in a malnutrition ward, terrified their child could be next to succumb to starvation in Karamoja.

One of Maria Logiel’s youngsters, too weak to sit up, bears telltale skin lesions caused by extreme hunger. The other, strapped to her back, stares gauntly from sunken eyes.

“I came with these two because they were badly off, and going to die,” Logiel told AFP at a hospital in Karamoja, a vast and isolated northeastern border region afflicted by drought, disease and armed bands.

“(But) I left two others home, and I worry that by the time I get back, they’ll be no more,” the 30-year-old mother said.

Desperate mothers: More than half a million people are going hungry in Karamoja in northeastern Uganda © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

More than half a million people are going hungry in Karamoja, some 40 percent of the population of this neglected, long-suffering rural region between South Sudan and Kenya.

Natural disasters, plagues of locusts and army worms, and raids by heavily-armed cattle thieves have left little to eat.

As food has become ever more scarce, Karamoja’s most vulnerable residents are struggling to survive.

“In three months we have lost more than 25 children under five due to the malnutrition,” said Doctor Sharif Nalibe, the district health officer in Kaabong, one of Karamoja’s worst-hit districts.

“And these were the ones under our care, but (who) were brought at the last minute to the hospital. But there are many who die and (are) not reported in the communities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Out of sight –

Starvation in Karamoja is going largely unnoticed as higher-profile crises, including looming famine in the Horn of Africa, and the war in Ukraine, compel global attention.

Even in Uganda, the desperation is out of sight, unfolding 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the capital Kampala in a part of the country long written off as harsh and volatile.

Wasting away: Natural disasters and raids by heavily-armed cattle thieves have left little to eat © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

But the level of hardship is extraordinary, even by the extremes sometimes endured in Karamoja.

Across the region, about 91,600 children and 9,500 pregnant or breastfeeding women are suffering from acute malnutrition and need treatment, according to the latest assessment by humanitarian agencies and foreign donors.

“In terms of acute malnutrition… this year we have experienced the worst that we have had in the last 10 years,” said Alex Mokori, a nutrition specialist from UNICEF, which is screening for malnutrition in Karamoja with local authorities.

Across the region, over 90,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

Logiel said she resorted to foraging to put food on the table, but the wild plants often made her children sicker.

In desperation, she would sometimes purchase the mealy dregs from a popular locally-made sorghum brew called “malwa”, even if the effect was mildly alcoholic.

Half a litre of this residue goes for about 40 US cents — often more than she could afford.

“Often we failed to raise money and the children sleep hungry,” Logiel said.

– ‘Worse to come’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a porous border and thriving illicit trade, Karamoja has endured decades of tit-for-tat armed cattle raids between nomadic clans that wander the lawless frontier between Uganda, South Sudan and Kenya.

Harder and harder to survive: A woman working in a marble quarry in Karamoja © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

These incursions make life even more miserable for Karimojong communities entirely reliant on livestock and crops to survive, and government interventions to disarm rustlers have not stopped the cycles of violence.

The erratic effects of a changing climate — Karamoja is experiencing harsh drought, but last year witnessed damaging floods and landslides — have only multiplied the hardships bearing down on the region.

“Now, with the prolonged drought, and cattle rustlers, and communities left with no source of livelihood, we are heading for the worst,” said Nalibe, the Kaabong district health officer.

Climate change with both draughts and floods have made things even more difficult © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

For some, the worst has already arrived.

Nangole Lopwon went to sell firewood in a nearby village and left her hungry twins with one of her older children, only to return and find one of the young ones had died.

“What could I do? The child was not sick. It was purely hunger that killed him,” said the mother of five from Kaabong.

Now she, too, is malnourished, and the surviving twin in a dire state.

“Even this one is about to die,” she wailed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Museveni’s son aborts army exit, to ‘retire’ in 8 years

Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba's tweet on his purported retirement on March 8 stirred mixed reactions on social media with most observers saying he was probably...

March 12, 2022

Africa

Museveni’s son, advisor and presumed successor quits army job

A prominent figure in Uganda's governing party -- the National Resistance Movement (NRM) -- Kainerugaba has been rumoured to be a possible successor to...

March 8, 2022

Kenya

Uganda acts to ease border gridlock that triggered fuel crisis

KAMPALA, Uganda, Jan 18 – Uganda announced Tuesday it was suspending mandatory Covid testing at the border with Kenya after the measure caused huge...

January 18, 2022

Africa

Uganda opposition leader ‘under house arrest’

Kampala, Uganda, Dec 14 – Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Tuesday that police had surrounded his residence and put him under house arrest...

December 14, 2021

KAMPALA ATTACK

Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on...

November 16, 2021

Africa

Ugandan capital hit by twin blasts in ‘attack’ injuring two dozen

KAMPALA, Uganda Nov 16 – Two explosions hit Uganda’s capital Kampala on Tuesday, injuring about two dozen people in what police termed an attack...

November 16, 2021

Top stories

Multiple explosions rock Kampala, several casualties reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – At least two explosions were reported near Uganda’s Parliament on Tuesday with initial reports indicating several casualties. The explosions...

November 16, 2021

Africa

Kenya on high alert following terror attack in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Kenya is on high alert following recent bomb attacks in the neighbouring Uganda which authorities there linked to terrorism....

October 27, 2021