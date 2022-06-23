Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta when he flagged off the WRC Kenya Safari Rally at the KICC, June 23, 2022. /PSCU

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the August 9 polls.

Speaking Thursday during the official flagging off of the 6th leg of the 2022 World Rally Championship at KICC, the Head of State said that the event is a reminder to Kenyans and politicians that “Competition is not enmity.”

His remarks come at a time of intensified campaigns in the country as different political parties seek to clinch different electoral seats during the August 9 exercise, which will mark the end of his 10-year-tenure at the helm.

President Kenyatta emphasized the need for politicians to uphold the country’s values while running for office.

“That we can strive against each other but accept the outcomes with dignity and with grace. Indeed, it underscores the key principle that all of us need to cherish. And that is how we run the race, is more important than the result since a win by any means necessary is contrary to our values,” he said.

The statement by Kenyatta comes amidst several comments by politicians from different quarters who have challenged each other to commit to the outcome of the hotly contested presidential election pitying Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Deputy president William Ruto, Roots Party flagbearer George Wajackoyah, and Agano Party candidate David Waihiga.

On March 17, Deputy President William Ruto told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome of the August Elections.

In an apparent reference to his closest political rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Odinga, Ruto said politicians should stop taking elections as a matter of life and death and desist from using the word ‘if’ in their commitment to accept results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They are yet to do it. I have listened to them carefully and they keep saying they will accept the outcomes of the elections if; but you know you don’t say that you will accept the results but if it is not the way you thought, you will organize demonstrations, you will swear yourself in or do this and that,” Ruto said.

“We need to be very clear on that. I am giving you my commitment that I will accept the outcome of election whichever way it goes.”   

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a...

4 hours ago

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

6 hours ago

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

The suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo...

6 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta warns men against misusing land sale proceeds at the expense of their families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families. During...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta kicks off issuance of 1 million title deeds

President Kenyatta directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the...

22 hours ago