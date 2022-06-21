Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A Nairobi resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the KENCOM Bus Terminus/CFM - Moses Muoki

Kenya

High Court bars vaccination of children without parents’ consent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The High Court has barred the government from vaccinating school children without the consent of their parents.

Justice Anthony Mrima issued the temporary order after a parent claimed that the government was vaccinating students without consent from their parents.

Enock Aura said the directive by the ministry of Health is unconscionable, unconstitutional, egregious and constitutes sheer exploitation of the youth which is forbidden and outlawed under the constitution.

“It is imperative that the specific plea forbidding the Ministry of Health from invading schools and churches across the country to inject vulnerable and exposed school children with” Covid-19 vaccine pending hearing and determination of petition,” he urged the court.

His lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui said school children and youth attending churches across Kenya are in grave and mortal danger of being coerced unwillingly into being injected by agents of Ministry of Health.

He said health effects are irreversible while passed off as medical “vaccines” yet the children’s parents have not consented to in writing before a medical practitioner as required by section 9 of the Health Act, for their said children to be so injected.

Lawyer Kinyanjui argued that schools, churches and workplaces are not designated or Gazetted Health care facilities or hospitals for the ministry of health to administer “Covid-19” “vaccines” to school-going children and who are healthy or at any rate unwilling to be “vaccinated” in such medically non-designated learning facilities and worship places.

“Article 18(2) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) states that no one shall be subject to coercion which would impair his freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice,” lawyer Kinyanjui told the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that many youth’s routinely attend churches across the country without company of their parents and schools are solely identified and known across the country as exclusive learning institutions and facilities where parents do not accompany their children all day.

The judge directed the matter to be mentioned on June 27 for to confirm compliance and for fixing of a hearing date of the consolidated petitions.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Judicial Appointments

Ruto pledges to resolve tussle on judicial appointments, says 6 judges rejected for personal reasons

In a meeting with civil societies on Tuesday, Ruto stated the move deprived the Judiciary the functionality in the fight against graft by undermining...

4 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

No one including the President should be left out in graft war – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says the war on corruption is a lost war indicating that it has metamorphosed to...

47 mins ago

County News

Police in Homa Bay launch probe after Grade II girl found murdered in a maize plantation

The body of the eight-year-old pupil of Omuga Primary School was discovered with her private parts and eyes gorged out.

53 mins ago

County News

Outgoing Nyanza governors have let us down on health matters: Wandayi

Addressing the media in Siaya town on Tuesday, the MP specifically took issue with administrations in Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya and Kisumu counties, saying...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja reigns supreme in City Hall race with 40pc popularity despite degree drama – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate in the City Hall race...

1 hour ago

County News

Shock as 14-year-old pupil commits suicide in Mwingi

Police reports indicate that the boy used a belt to take his own life and ruled out foul play as no visible injuries were...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila most popular presidential candidate in Nairobi at 50pc: TIFA Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – A new survey by Trends for Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Over 8,300 benefit from Sh800 monthly stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – A cash transfer programme dubbed Universal Child Benefits (UCB) is currently being implemented with the aim of cushioning children...

2 hours ago