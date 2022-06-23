Connect with us

A screen grab from TikToker iam_wachiranyokabi's page.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Harooo, Assimioo, Raira ni msaredo-The Karua challenge lighting up social media

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23- ‘Harooooo! Asssimio! Raira ni msaredo!’ has become an instant sensation on social media with Kenyans across the political divide taking turns for the Martha Karua challenge.

At the center of it is Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua.

It all started when popular Tiktoker @iam_wachiranyokabi shared videos mimicking the running mate of Raila Odinga which became an instant sensation on social media.

By Thursday, the video had recorded more than 700,000 views on Tiktok and over 300 on Instagram.

A screen grab from TikToker @iam_wachiranyokabi’s video.

This challenge has nonetheless made Karua popular, thanks to her Kikuyu accent when pronouncing the words Haloooo! Azimio! Raila ni mzalendo! (Raila is a patriot!).

And in one accord some have decided to make the signature phrases stick!

