Handshake govt illegally auctioned Ports of Lamu, Naivasha, Kisumu – Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, to company based in Dubai.

In a press briefing led by Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi indicated that they raised alarmed saying President Kenyatta secretly agreed to the deal with Dubai Port World FZE which raises serious accountability issues.

“Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our Ports to a foreign entity?” Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi alleged that the state capture deal was mooted during Azimio- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga’s birthday party.

The Deputy President William Ruto led camp revealed that the economic Cooperation Agreement was signed on March 1, 2022, by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets. An accountable government should confide in Kenyans why national strategic and security assets are being handed over to a foreign entity,” the ANC leader stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Brigade pointed out that the cooperation agreement was in gross violation of the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA) citing lack of public participation and non involvement of Parliament and devolved units.

“Government cannot hide under the PPPA; Kenyans want to know the details of the contract and whether it adheres to procedures,” Mudavadi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi insinuated that the take-over deal was a means to divert billions of shillings to some corrupt peoples’ pockets five weeks to elections.

The Ruto led team now wants President Kenyatta to reveal details of who owns the company and how much tax payer’s money has been given to the Company so far.

“This is proof that this may be an engagement between a few people in government who may be keen to conclude the “illegal deal” with speed before government changeover in August,”

“We hold the government guilty of the illegality in engaging a foreign company with no consultations and without any information to the public. A few people cannot sit and by a stroke of a pen, hand over our national strategic assets to a foreign company,” Mudavadi added.

The cooperation agreement awarded to Dubai Port World FZE has been given charge of the redevelopment of berths 11 to 14 and a special economic zone at the Mombasa Port as well as developing Port of Lamu.

It will also involve development and operating cold chains and logistic parks at both Kisumu and Naivasha.