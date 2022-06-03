Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi pictured here with Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, DIG Edward Mbugwa and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho/Ministry of Interior

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to impose curfew in Kerio Valley, forces to occupy the North Rift

“We are moving to occupy that place for now and for the foreseeable future and to carry out a very stiff operation in that place. The citizens of that part of our country need to know we are going to apply ourselves in a very tough manner.”
–Fred Matiangi, Interior CS.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — The government is set to impose a 30-day-curfew as it seeks to launch a massive disarmament operation in Kerio Valley and other areas in the North Rift region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Friday the move is aimed at restoring peace in the area following a spate of attacks that have left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Matiangi said he had received a report from the regional security team on what is happening in the area noting that the government intends to carry out two critical exercises in the area including the reorganization deployment of security personnel.

“Subject to clearance by the National Security Council, we are contemplating a declaration of a curfew in parts of that area so that we can have an intensified operation such as we have in Marsabit,” Matiangi stated during a meeting with Senior Security and National Government Administration Officers at the APTC in Nairobi’s Embakasi.

The Interior CS stated that the belt between Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo needs a new approach following the failure of current interventions.

He noted that the ministry had exhausted every means in the quest to quell the insecurity situation in the region including asking leaders to have meetings with the community members over the conflicts, measures he said had not borne fruits.

“That time has now come for us to deal with that belt with unprecedented firmness and we are going to apply fire they haven’t seen to bring order to that particular place,” the CS said.

Matiangi said security agencies believe there are several criminal elements in the area who are challenging the resolve of the government noting they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

He added that his office will be issuing a gazette notice on the planned operation which describes the limits of the activities of the security agencies involved.

“We are moving to occupy that place for now and for the foreseeable future and to carry out a very stiff operation in that place. The citizens of that part of our country need to know we are going to apply ourselves in a very tough manner,” Matiangi said.

The Interior CS said that the government will not stand by and watch as citizens are terrorized.

The statement by Matiangi comes amidst complaints from a section of leaders from the area including Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of the government’s failure to address the insecurity in the area.

