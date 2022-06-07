Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
County Commissioner Moses Lilan addressing the youths at the chief’s camp grounds/KNA/Lucy Okeyo

County News

Govt rolls out third phase of Kazi Mtaani in Homa Bay, 6,842 youths engaged

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the programme will cushion the youth from harsh economic times.

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 7 — The third phase of Kazi Mtaani programme kicked off in Homa Bay county on Monday with 6,842 youths recruited to serve over the next three months.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the programme will cushion the youth from harsh economic times.

He said the Kazi Mtaani initiative was expected to also reduce crime rates and misuse of youths by politicians. 

The first and the second phase of the initiative was started to cushion the youth from the negative economic impact of Covid 19 pandemic.

Some of the activities the youth are expected to undertake include tree planting, cleaning drainages, trimming of plants along roads among others.

Lilan who was accompanied by Homa Bay Deputy County Commissioner Jude Wasonga said the government expects youths to use the programme to uplift their livelihoods.

“We would be happy to see youths who participated in this exercise start businesses, pay school fees and even sort out medical bills from the money they will get through the programme,” Lilan said.

Lilan called on the youth to be disciplined as they undertake their duties. He said the public expects to feel the benefits of the program in the places where the youths will be working.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government will strictly monitor the work done. We will monitor and evaluate your work before payment,” he said.

Wasonga called on the youths to refrain from engaging in violent activities in the electioneering period and instead focus on the tasks given to them. 

He said they are ready to terminate contract for those who will be found with disciplinary cases.

“Do not get into this work with double mind where someone participates in political activities and at the same time want to work under this initiative. We will terminate your contract forthwith,” Wasonga said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila to declare corruption threat to national security in first 100 days in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition party Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a ten-point manifesto where among other things, he pledged...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Kiriara burns voter’s card as IEBC declines to clear him for presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Presidential aspirant, Muthiora Kiriara burned his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Ranguma cleared to run as Kisumu gubernatorial race takes shape

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Former Kisumu County Governor Jack Ranguma has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Orengo promises to overhaul governance in Siaya

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo has promised to ensure good governance in the county government within his first one hundred...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru cleared to defend her seat in the August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to defend her seat despite her...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Mandago questioned by DCI over alleged criminal activities

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on Monday spent six hours at the Regional Directorate if Criminal Investigation (DCI)...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Court suspends order disqualifying Sonko from Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – A three judge bench has lifted interim orders barring Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from presenting his nomination papers...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto, Raila, Wajackoyah, Waihiga to face-off in Aug Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared four presidential candidates for the August race among them Raila Odinga...

17 hours ago