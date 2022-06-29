Connect with us

Though the subsidized maize flour has a GoK stamp, the cartels continue to blatantly ignore it, and sell it a higher price at the expense of the public/FILE

Kenya

Govt asks Kenyans to import maize within stipulated period after tax waiver

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices while adhering to the provisions of set guidelines on quality standards.

The appeal comes a day after the government announced a waiver on maize importation tax as a result of surging food prices and basic items in the recent months.

The government has placed August 6 as the deadline for the importation of the maize by all those interested.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said Tuesday the abolishment of taxes levied on maize imports will ensure there is enough maize supply in the country lowering the cost of flour production.

A statement from Office of Government Spokesperson indicated that “the exponential price increase has been attributed to the impact of COVID-19, depressed rainfall patterns and the Russia Ukraine conflict which they argue has affected the global supply chain of goods including food items.”

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, the Government has waived import duty applicable to white non-GMO maize imported into the country on or before 6th August 2022 to settle the local demand,” read the statement in part.

Some of the provisions of the guidelines suggest that maize shall not be genetically modified in accordance with the laws of Kenya and Kenyan standards implemented by the National Biosafety Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Another provision is the imported maize shall have moisture content not exceeding 13.5 percent.

“Aflatoxin levels in each consignment of maize shall not exceed ten parts per billion as provided for under the laws of Kenya implemented by Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Department of Public Health of the Ministry of Health,” they said.

The government sad that the imported maize shall be accompanied by a certificate of conformity issued by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

