Governor Mandago questioned by DCI over alleged criminal actvities

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jun 6 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on Monday spent six hours at the Regional Directorate if Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters where he was being grilled in connection with alleged criminal activities.

He was questioned alongside, County Assembly Speaker, David Kiplagat and Cheptiret-Kipchamo Ward MCA Gilbert Tenai.

Mandago was summoned following intelligence report revealing that he was actively sponsoring, arming, and training a group of militia at the Agricultural Training Center (ATC) in Eldoret.

Speaking outside the Rift Valley Regional DCI headquarters, Mandago denied the claim and

Reminded the security officers that they have a constitutional duty to make sure that there is fairness and justice.

He warned them against using the criminal justice system to prevent others from campaigning.