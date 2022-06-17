Connect with us

Raila during a meeting with businessmen in Murang'a,June 17, 2022 /COURTESY

Kenya

Give Keroche Breweries more time to pay tax debt, Raila tells KRA

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 17 – Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has hit out at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for closing down Keroche Breweries over tax arrears saying the firm should be given more time to settle the debt.

Speaking during a meeting with businessmen in Murang’a, Raila stated that this will affect the cost of doing business in Kenya and negatively impact on investments.

He indicated that its closure affected many jobs for Kenyans.

“Widen the net and allow people to pay. But don’t close the business because someone has defaulted in paying taxes. If you do that, you are not only killing the investors, but the employee,” he stated.

His running mate Martha Karua on the other hand urged leaders to practice what they preach by their actions.

“All those who are Christians and even Muslims, please choose your leaders by their actions and not by what they say during rallies,” she stated.

