Gachagua is a dictator and will cost you votes, Kabogo tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Trouble is brewing in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance after two affiliate parties in the outfit – Chama Cha Kazi of Moses Kuria and Tujibebe of William Kabogo accused their principal partner United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of mistreatment and intimidation.

The two party leaders who are both eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat have attributed the apparent disquiet within the alliance to UDA’s Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua whom they have branded as a ‘dictator’.

“I want to tell William Ruto that he stands to lose so many votes because of his running mate,” Kabogo said in reference to Gachagua adding that it would be unimaginable to comprehend the idea that Gachagua might be a President in the event Ruto if elected will fail to perform his duties or dies.

An emphatic Kabogo noted that Ruto stands to lose so many votes in the August presidential race because of Gachagua.

He revealed that he had warned Ruto early in advance about the candidature of Gachagua.

“My only fault is saying the truth and I want to tell Ruto that he will lose a lot of votes because of his dictator running mate,” he said.

The sibling rivalry within the alliance that boasts of advancing democracy came to the fore on Wednesday when Kabogo and UDA candidate in the Kiambu gubernatorial race Kimani Wamatangi openly clashed during a rally of the region.

Gachagua was leading the caravan in the tour then.

A disgruntled Kabogo who appears to be disappointed by the manner in which Gachagua handled the situation now claims that UDA party is out to flex its muscle and silence its partners especially those who are vocal in the Mt.Kenya region.

“I want to tell UDA that they will not silence us. We are not going anywhere,” he said and hinted that he is weighing his options on staying or pulling out from the alliance.

Kabogo and Kuria on Thursday met and resolved to pull out of all UDA campaigns citing intimidation and demanded a meeting with the outfit’s presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto and other coalition chiefs.

Kuria has challenged coalition parties to live to the letter and spirit of the coalition’s rallying call and desist from actions which are “tantamount to politics of conmanship and deceit” that would undermine the alliance.

The UDA Party has not commented on the matter that threatens to split the outfit down the middle.