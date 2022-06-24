French Connection: Kenya Healthcare Federation pursuing bilateral relations with French healthcare counterparts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and the French Healthcare Federation (FHF) are set to seal a collaboration agreement to boost bilateral healthcare industry relations.

The two private sector players have pledged to step up efforts to promote linkages between the Kenyan and French healthcare organisations such as biopharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, hospitals/clinics, academia, research and innovation labs, infrastructure technology, insurance & medical assistance services and professionals to accelerate the delivery of affordable quality healthcare services locally.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, in 2021, Kenya imported French Pharmaceutical products valued at US$29.11 Million with better growth prospects as KHF and FHF continue to foster relations.

KHF Chairperson Dr Kanyenje Gakombe said the Federation is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to boost bilateral relations for the local healthcare sector players.

“KHF is committed to expanding networking opportunities for local healthcare players by providing linkage platforms with our global counterparts. These linkages, we believe, will positively impact local health outcomes,” Gakombe said.

Speaking when she confirmed the sealing of the bilateral collaboration, KHF CEO Dr Anastasia Nyalita said the two organisations would also focus on capacity-building programmes to boost trade balances.

Among other initiatives, a KHF delegation comprising sector members drawn from the Kenya Dental Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, Kenya Medical Association, The Karen Hospital, Africa Biosystems Limited and MedSource Group, among others, are set to attend the French Healthcare Innovation & Business Forum scheduled for the 19th and 20th of September 2022, in Paris, France.

“At KHF, we have been actively working to establish and foster bilateral relations with some of our counterparts in key European markets. Such relations will provide mutual benefits allowing our members to tap into world-class health systems to improve their local delivery capacities,” said Dr Nyalita. She added that “Our engagement with FHF underscores this commitment to expand our collaborative engagements with like-minded Health Federations globally. KHF appreciates the support of the Ministry of Health and that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in all our international ventures.”

While confirming the engagements with KHF, the French Healthcare Federation Executive Director, Johanna Lerfel, said the bilateral partnership will unlock mutual high-value opportunities for more than 270 FHF members and more than 160 KHF members.

The two organisations will formalise their collaboration at the forthcoming French Healthcare Innovation & Business Forum on the 19th and 20th of September 2022 in Paris with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to guide engagements.

The French Healthcare Innovation & Business Forum is a Business-to-Business (B2B) event dedicated to developing international relations with the French Healthcare ecosystem by connecting over 30 French organisations with over 100 global executives and decision-makers. The goal is to build collaborations and foster synergies between the participants to improve healthcare internationally.

The local healthcare sector imports a range of pharmaceutical products from France, including medicines, dental solutions, vaccines, surgical tools, and consumables.