Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior CS Fred Matiangi. /FILE.

Top stories

Formation of NDICC helped cut down bureaucracy – Matiangi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi now says the formation of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC) by President Uhuru Kenyatta played a key role in “cutting down the bureaucratic nonsense to zero.”

Speaking Thursday in Nairobi Matiangi said the formation of NDICC is largely responsible for the fast delivery of development projects in the country such as the recently completed Nairobi Expressway.

“The reason why you have seen accelerated work happening in the last four years and five years as a result of NDICC is because as a result of seating together all of us as cabinet ministers and seating together in an inter-agency manner we cut down the bureaucratic nonsense to zero,” Matiangi said.

The Interior CS stated that when the Head of State created the NDICC he told them “the greatest enemy to implementation is bureaucracy and inertia seat together all of you.”

Matiangi said the Nairobi Expressway had gotten positive reviews from different quarters including the United Nations who have lauded the project.

“If I shared a review, I saw by the UN on the Expressway you would be very surprised, UN! somebody who came from New York who drove on this road and said, ordinarily this road would take four years to build and then secondly you would have all manner of challenges,” Matiangi stated.

He stated that he has greatly “enjoyed” the role of heading the NDICC for since he was pointed into office.

In 2019, President Kenyatta signed an executive order handing over CS Matiangi sweeping powers on the oversight of different government programmes in a move that was seen to trim the powers of his Deputy William Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ordinarily, the role would have been taken by DP Ruto.

The move by the Head of State put him on a collision course with DP Ruto and his allies leading to strained relationship between the two former allies turned foes during the Jubilee government’s second term.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

IPOA to Probe killing of 4 people in Masimba

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into the deaths of four people on Thursday in Masimba...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Matiangi to chair Security meeting on election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Friday chair a security meeting of Senior Police and National Government Administration...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kisumu poll manager gives candidates a week to file campaign schedules

The schedules will accompany the clearance forms by the candidates to the IEBC headquarters by the end of the week.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I never left Azimio, I merely took a break to seek counsel: Kalonzo

The Wiper leader said he had over 300 religious men and women praying with him as he paraded five bishops and pastors at the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru, Swedish PM Push For Enhanced Action To Mitigate Climate Change Challenges

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jun 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held talks with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson focused on mitigating the challenges of...

17 hours ago

County News

EACC secures freeze orders against Waititu in unexplained assets row

EACC will freeze 18 prime properties and 7 motor vehicles belonging to ex-Governor Waititu, his family members and companies pending the hearing and determination...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Waititu’s property, cars frozen pending hearing of Sh1.9bn case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders from the High Court freezing 18 prime properties and 7...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru calls for accelerated actions to avert environmental threats

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jun 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the international community to accelerate actions to avert the environmental threats facing the world....

19 hours ago