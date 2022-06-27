Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ukweli Party, an outfit led by a self-styled rights activist Boniface Mwangi (pictured), has been seeking campaign donations for its candidates/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

FORD Asili, Boniface Mwangi’s Ukweli Party fail to meet party lists deadline

Eighty-one other parties filed in time for the June 25 deadline according to the commission.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — FORD Asili and Ukweli Party have failed to submit their respective party lists in time in fulfilment of Sections 35 and 36 of the Elections Act.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday said the outfits were the only parties which failed to comply.

Both parties have been engaged in active campaigns ahead of the August 9 General Election with Ukweli Party, an outfit led by a self-styled rights activist Boniface Mwangi, seeking campaign donations for its candidates.

Eighty-one other parties filed in time for the June 25 deadline according to the commission.

Under the guidelines, party lists are to contain twelve members to be nominated to the National Assembly representing special interest groups, sixteen women to the Senate, an additional two members (male and female), two nominees (male and female) representing persons with disabilities in the Senate, special seats nominees necessary to achieve the two-thirds threshold in the Senate and County Assembly nominees from marginalized groups.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission will give parties whose lists fail to comply with set quotas seven days to resubmit fresh lists after concluding a review of the lists.

“The Commission will review the party lists within fourteen days of receipt to ascertain their compliance with the requirements of the Constitution, the Elections Act and Regulations,” he said.

“Political Parties whose party list(s) or nominee(s) will not be compliant shall be informed and allowed to resubmit their party list(s) or nominee(s) within seven days from the date they were rejected,” Chebukati explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Alchemist joint on the spot again after bouncers filmed molesting a reveller

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Popular entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Westlands, the Alchemist Bar, is yet again on the spot after the facility’s bouncers...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli renews fight with SRC over proposed 4-year salary review cycle

Proposed Remuneration and Benefits of State and Other Public Officers Regulations 2022 provide for a 4-year salary review cycle among other guidelines.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Tiaty MP Kamket acquitted in Incitement to violence case

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Chief Magistrate’s court in Nakuru has acquitted Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket who had been charged with...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Mbarak says he received threatening phone calls from aspirants with fake degrees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 –  The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak says he received threatening telephone calls from political...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza to remove KEMSA monopoly – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Deputy President William Ruto is proposing to strip the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) of exclusive rights to sell...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mbadi, Ongwae say zoning critical for Azimio to capture Nyanza seats

The Nyanza presidential campaign team co-chaired by the ODM national chairman John Mbadi and the Kisii county Governor James Ongwae argued that sibling rivalries...

5 hours ago

Kenya

27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – A special squad has been posted to Nakuru to pursue a gang behind a series of attacks that have...

7 hours ago

County News

R. Valley RC orders crackdown in Nakuru amid cult-like murders of mostly rape victims

Tension is high in the affected as residents fear attacks by the gang that has been killing in a cultic manner.

23 hours ago