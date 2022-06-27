FORD Asili, Boniface Mwangi’s Ukweli Party fail to meet party lists deadline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — FORD Asili and Ukweli Party have failed to submit their respective party lists in time in fulfilment of Sections 35 and 36 of the Elections Act.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday said the outfits were the only parties which failed to comply.

Both parties have been engaged in active campaigns ahead of the August 9 General Election with Ukweli Party, an outfit led by a self-styled rights activist Boniface Mwangi, seeking campaign donations for its candidates.

Eighty-one other parties filed in time for the June 25 deadline according to the commission.

Under the guidelines, party lists are to contain twelve members to be nominated to the National Assembly representing special interest groups, sixteen women to the Senate, an additional two members (male and female), two nominees (male and female) representing persons with disabilities in the Senate, special seats nominees necessary to achieve the two-thirds threshold in the Senate and County Assembly nominees from marginalized groups.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission will give parties whose lists fail to comply with set quotas seven days to resubmit fresh lists after concluding a review of the lists.

“The Commission will review the party lists within fourteen days of receipt to ascertain their compliance with the requirements of the Constitution, the Elections Act and Regulations,” he said.

“Political Parties whose party list(s) or nominee(s) will not be compliant shall be informed and allowed to resubmit their party list(s) or nominee(s) within seven days from the date they were rejected,” Chebukati explained.