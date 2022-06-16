Family appeals for financial aid to buy prosthetic hands for 10-year-old boy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jun 16 — A family in Kisii County is appealing to well-wishers to help them raise money and buy artificial hands for their son after he was electrocuted.

Ten-year-old Brian Joshua, from Iyabe sub-location in Bonchari Constituency needs artificial hands so that he can resume his studies.

According to Joshua’s father, Joshua Moindi, his son was electrocuted during last year’s Mashujaa Day while assisting a boda boda operator to retrieve his iron rods which had mistakenly dropped by the roadside.

“When my son tried to lift the iron rod to get them on the carrier of the motorcycle, one of the rods touched power lines that were hanging nearby and he was electrocuted as he got stuck to the lines,” Moindi said.

Due to severe burns that his son experienced, Moindi noted they were referred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for further treatment where doctors advised that Joshua’s hands had to be amputated.

After the surgery, Joshua’s father said he was forced to spend more days at the health facility as they organised a community fundraiser to help in clearing the hospital bill of Sh187,000.

Moindi pointed out that he has closed his business and stopped working in order to help in taking care of his son who is fully dependent on others for his daily needs.

He noted that despite reporting the incident at Kerina Police Station and Kenya Power repairing the faulty power lines, they have not received any assistance from them.

The 10-year-old is a Grade Five pupil at Etureti Primary School and dreams of becoming a doctor, however, he has not attended school since the year began.

“Brian has a strong urge to go to school, he even suggested going to class just to listen to what is being taught. Therefore, we are appealing to well-wishers to help us raise funds to buy artificial hands for our son to go back to school,” Lena Kerubo, his mother added.

The parents said they have consulted various doctors who revealed that the cost of buying a single hand is approximately one million shillings. Anyone who would like to support Joshua can reach out to the mother via cellphone 0729501557.