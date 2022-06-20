Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Fake Degree Saga turning Kenya into a laughingstock – Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the current discussions on fake degrees especially for those seeking elective posts is turning Kenya into a laughingstock and should stop being politicised.

Speaking during a visit to the Moi Educational Center in Nairobi to assess its preparedness to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) at Junior Secondary School level, Magoha indicated that relevant bodies should be left to follow up the issues.

“We are making too much noise for nothing over fake degrees,” Magoha stated.

More to follow….

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta to Chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday expected to chair an East African Community (EAC) meeting that will discuss the security...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s khat producers eager to resume exports to Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – As the afternoon sun starts to dip over central Kenya, the town of Maua buzzes with activity as the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Tabitha Karanja seeks audience with KRA boss over Keroche Breweries predicament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now seeking an audience with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EACC arrests Ex-Lands Commissioner Gachanja over Sh30mn Diani Beach Plot acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko to know if he will vie for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Mombasa Wiper party gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, will Monday know his fate on whether he will be allowed to...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA asks IEBC to summon Mutyambai, Babu Owino over attempts to disrupt Jacaranda rally

The UDA Secretary General said IEBC should consider barring Owino from participating in the August 9th polls for contravening the IEBC Electoral Code Conduct...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC dismisses petition challenging Sakaja’s clearance for City Hall race

The IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee cited lack of jurisdiction to probe his academic credentials as the Commission on University Education had already validated his...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Jesus Winner Ministry leader who anointed UhuRuto blesses Ruto, Gachagua

Deputy President William Ruto attends Church Service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Nairobi County.

21 hours ago