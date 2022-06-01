Connect with us

March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

Kenya

Eyebrows raised as DP Ruto not granted chance to address Madaraka day gathering

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- As the Jubilee government held their final national day celebrations, Deputy President William Ruto was a leader to be seen but not heard.

In the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations, DP Ruto was not accorded the chance to speak to the nation in the final fete with the scenario raising eyebrows on whether it was deliberate.

This is against the normal tradition in any national event where the second in command acts as the official Master of Ceremony after entertainment who usher in the chief guest and finally the President of the nation.

On this Madaraka Day Celebration however, DP Ruto did not get a chance to bid Kenyans goodbye at least not in national celebrations  as the Jubilee regime prepares to hand over power to the next regime.

Immediately after the national celebrations entertainment, the head of state took over the program by inviting the chief guest, Sierra Julius Leone President Bio and then on went straight ahead to issue his speech.

Even in recognizing leaders,President Kenyatta acknowledged other leaders and dignitaries and not his deputy.

“Before I talk, I want to invite Sierra Leone president to make his remarks,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta and his deputy have turned fierce foes often engaging in bitter public exchanges as the succession politics hots up. Kenyatta has publicly declared that he “won’t allow” Ruto to succeed him.

Kenyatta has mobilized his Cabinet to campaign for Ruto’s archrival Raila Odinga.

The March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and his once-erstwhile rival Odinga sounded a death knell to the bromance between the Head of State and DP Ruto born out of a 2012 accord.

President Kenyatta had on many occasions stated that Ruto will succeed him once he exits office in 2022 but after the 2017 polls, the President adopted a different stance saying his choice of successor would “shock the country”.

