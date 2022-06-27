Connect with us

Meles Alem Tekea, served as Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya before he was named Spokesman of the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ex-Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem named Foreign Affairs Spokesman, Gen Bacha Debele takes over in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27 – Ambassador Meles Alem, who was Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya has been appointed the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.

The new Ambassador to Kenya is General Bacha Debele.

In Addis Ababa, Meles has taken over from Ambassador Dina Mufti who has served in the position for two years.

He becomes the Director-General of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Before his appointment as Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya in 2018, Meles served as the spokesperson of the Ministry, where he was known as cooperative and available to media inquiries.

In Kenya “he was presented with Kenya’s ‘Nyayo Simba’ award, for his momentous contributions to cementing Ethiopia-Kenya’s relations,” according to MoFA.

Amb. Meles Alem: We meet to depart, and we depart to meet: Ahsante Kenya

