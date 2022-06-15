Connect with us

County News

Ex-army colonel accused of stabbing his 63-year-old wife arrested in Kisumu

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 — Police in Kisumu are holding a retired army colonel who is alleged to have stabbed his 63-year-old wife to death.

It was reported that the suspect committed the offence in Samia, Busia County, early on Wednesday before rushing the victim to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

According to sources at the hospital, the woman who had knife wounds succumbed upon arrival at the hospital.

A farm boy at his home who is reported to have witnessed the incident phoned their daughter about what transpired.

The daughter alerted the Aga Khan Hospital management telling them her father, who had rushed her mum to the hospital, was in fact responsible for her death.

This prompted the hospital to alert Kisumu police who rushed to the facility and detained the suspect.

When contacted, Kisumu OCPD Antony Maina confirmed that the suspect was in custody and they had contacted their counterparts in Busia County over the matter.

Maina said preparations were underway to hand over the suspect to police in Busia for interrogation pending arraignment in court.

The body of the woman was preserved at the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

