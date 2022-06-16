Elect Leaders with proven track records, Karua urges Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate has urged Kenyans to elect leaders with a proven track record.

Speaking during a popularization tour of Meru County on Thursday, Karua emphasised the need for leaders to be able to articulate the concerns of Kenyans.

“The concerns of Kenyans should be addressed fast because the money is near them within the County Government headed by the governor and the ward where the MCA is,” she said.

“It is for this reason that you have to elect people who have a proven track record. For example, a governor must be able to sit down and allocate money to the various words and if the funds are not enough, should be able to source for more from the Governor’s summit or even from outside sources,” she stated.

She urged those seeking elective posts to put their selfish interests aside and not to just vied for posts due to the perks available.

“When you are vying for a particular post, do not go there because of the money. The money is there, but also do so because you want to change the lives of the people who put you in office,” she said.

She specifically urged Kenyans to choose their Governors and Members of County Assembly carefully as they will be dealing with them directly.

Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is on the other hand expected to kick-off a whirlwind tour of the Mt Kenya region from Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga and Karua will commence the tour in Murang’a and Meru,

According to Kigumo lawmaker Wangari Mwaniki, the tour will give the Azimio team a platform to sell their manifesto to residents of the county where Deputy president William Ruto has commanded a sizeable following.