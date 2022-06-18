Elect leaders based on credibility: Karua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHUKA, Kenya, Jun 18 — Narc Kenya leader and Azimio presidential candidate running mate Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to vote for county leaders based on their previous achievements in order to foster development in the devolved units.

She insisted that it was important to elect leaders who would put the needs of the people first to ensure sustainable and equal distribution of resources.

Addressing residents at Kathwana stadium in Tharaka Nithi County on Friday, Karua said it was critical for them to vote for the right governor and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in order to have a strong county government which would benefit the common mwananchi.

She emphasized that the county government regulates projects like hospitals hence the need to have leaders who would ensure development of such infrastructures.

The Narc leader noted that different county leaders played major roles in development as most of their offices are allocated with funds to be utilized by residents.

“MPs hold the CDF, Woman representatives also have money allocated to them which is to be utilized by residents hence you need to choose leaders who are trustworthy and can be held accountable,” she said

While at it, she revealed some of the critical issues in the Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya coalition manifesto included “Baba Care” that would guarantee universal health coverage, free education, easy access of university loans, and one county one new factory to create employment for youths.

The Azimio running mate urged Kenyans to maintain peace during the campaign period. “We have to respect each other even when we attend political rallies and maintain peace,” she said