Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Demonstrations have taken place in the eastern DRC city of Goma to denounce Rwandan 'aggression' © AFP/File / Michel Lunanga

Kenya

East Africa leaders meet on DR Congo conflict

Published

Nairobi (AFP), Jun 20 – East African leaders met in Kenya on Monday to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s violence-torn east.

The meeting comes as heavy fighting revives decades-old animosities between Kinshasa and Kigali, with the DRC blaming neighbouring Rwanda for the recent resurgence of the M23 militia.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing the rebels, while both countries have accused each other of carrying out cross-border shelling.

After weeks of sabre-rattling, the leaders of six of the seven nations in the East African Community (EAC) met in the Kenyan capital Nairobi to discuss the way forward.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi joined the leaders of Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda as well as Tanzania’s ambassador to Nairobi.

“The crisis in Congo need(s) a collective approach from all regional members of the East African Community,” Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Twitter after the meeting got under way.

“We must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot,” said Museveni.

His government has sent in troops to help Congolese forces fight the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia group blamed for thousands of deaths in eastern Congo and a string of bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Call for British pressure –

After M23 rebels captured the border town of Bunagana, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called for the deployment of a regional EAC force in eastern DRC to restore peace, but Kinshasa said it would not accept Rwanda’s participation in the operation.

Tshisekedi has accused Rwanda of seeking “to occupy our land, rich in gold, coltan and cobalt, for their own exploitation and profit” and urged the international community to condemn Kigali.

He has urged Britain particular to “pressure Rwanda to withdraw its troops from our land”, noting London’s controversial agreement to send asylum seekers to Kigali.

“Given the UK’s recent $150 million immigration deal struck with Rwanda, we hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to leverage his influence,” Tshisekedi said.

Rwanda is due to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

The mineral-rich DRC is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the east of the vast nation, many of which are a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

A primarily Congolese Tutsi militia, the M23 or “March 23 Movement” leapt to global prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma.

It was forced out shortly afterwards in a joint offensive by UN troops and the Congolese army.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The group took up arms again in late November, having accused the Kinshasa government of failing to respect a 2009 agreement that involved incorporating its fighters into the army.

Relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have been strained since the mass arrival in the DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Commission for University Education urges Sakaja to honour summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has urged Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja to honor its invitation to appear...

6 mins ago

August Elections

22.1mn voters to participate in Aug polls – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 22,120,458 voters have been registered to vote in the August General...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kenya Kwanza Stage managed Jacaranda rally chaos – Babu Owino

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has distanced himself from claims that he orchestrated the violence at Jacaranda...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Sakaja presents himself to DCI headquarters in probe on Ugandan degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Monday presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters following summons in...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Catholic Bishops urge Kenyans to be wary of Wajackoyah marijuana ideals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has warned the electorate against voting for leaders who promote immoral and...

3 hours ago

August Elections

NCIC condemns Jacaranda rally chaos, to arrest those culpable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the chaos that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Rally on...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt reinstates mandatory wearing of face masks in confined spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ministry of Health has re-introduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in all indoor meetings as a containment...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Wandayi urges govt not to remove fuel subsidy

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 20 – Outgoing National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Opiyo Wandayi has called on the government to restore the fuel...

4 hours ago