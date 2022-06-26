Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Geoffrey Mbogho, a political advisor in the Governor's Office, is said to have irregularly acquired the monies through fictitious imprest claims/COURTESY

County News

EACC seeks to recover Sh13.9mn from former Taita Taveta county official linked to graft

The anti-graft agency on Saturday said their investigations which commenced in 2020 revealed that Mbogho acquired the monies between 2015 to 2017.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 26 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has now moved to court in a bid to freeze Sh13.9 million suspected to be proceeds of graft held by a former official of the Taita Taveta county government.

Geoffrey Mbogho, a political advisor in the Governor’s Office, is said to have irregularly acquired the monies through fictitious imprest claims.

The anti-graft agency on Saturday said their investigations which commenced in 2020 revealed that Mbogho acquired the monies between 2015 to 2017.

According to EACC, the imprests were purportedly acquired for Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and staff of the Taita Taveta county government.

“Geoffrey Kimonge Mbogho, therefore, contrary to his duty as a public officer and in breach of public trust illegally and fraudulently acquired a total of Sh13,977,987.00 for his personal gain thereby unjustly enriching himself at the expense of the public,” EACC stated.

Suit papers show that on 20th November, 2015, Mbogho fraudulently applied for and received imprest of Sh1,000,000 purportedly for allowances for MCAs within the said County. He never paid the monies to the intended beneficiaries.

He applied for another impress on 27th November, 2015 he fraudulently applied and received Sh1,070,000 purportedly for MCAs’ allowances. He never paid the monies to the said Members of County Assembly.

Mbogho is said to have sought another Sh1.3 million on 17th March, 2016, also purportedly for allowances for Members of various County Assembly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Documents filed in court indicated that Mbogho acquired a cumulative Sh10 million in similar claims in 2016.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati says parties free to run parallel tallies, IEBC to have last word

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the move is aimed at strengthening the participation of all players, including the media, in electoral matters specifically on...

20 mins ago

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Govt mulls measures to tame speedsters on Nairobi Expressway after Mlolongo crash

Oguna made the statement after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) linked the crash to over speeding.

38 mins ago

LAND REGISTRY REFORMS

Central lands registry set for full digitization in July: Karoney

Cabinet Secretary for Lands Farida Karoney on Saturday said that the ministry had already gazetted 84,000 land parcels set to migrate to the Land...

21 hours ago

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 1,831 students on TTCs to be trained on CBC curriculum

CBC implantation has faced headwinds with the main challenges being lack of adequate infrastructure and teaching personnel trained on the CBC curriculum.

21 hours ago

EDUCATION

16,310 KCSE candidates decline university slots, Magoha cites other opportunities

Although CS Magoha did not cite specific reasons, he alluded to other opportunities including those that may have opted to study abroad.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kinoti-Haji supremacy wars sabotaging court processes: LSK

LSK President Eric Theuri said the ongoing supremacy battles between the two agencies were promoting injustice and hindering the execution of the mandates of...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila heads to Mandera as Ruto holds economic forum ahead of Tononoka rally

Deputy President William Ruto will on the other end popularize his bid in Kwale and Mombasa counties.

23 hours ago

EAC

DCI concludes regional training on crime scene management hosted in Nairobi

Kinoti urged detectives to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.

24 hours ago