EACC seeks to recover Sh13.9mn from former Taita Taveta county official linked to graft

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 26 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has now moved to court in a bid to freeze Sh13.9 million suspected to be proceeds of graft held by a former official of the Taita Taveta county government.

Geoffrey Mbogho, a political advisor in the Governor’s Office, is said to have irregularly acquired the monies through fictitious imprest claims.

The anti-graft agency on Saturday said their investigations which commenced in 2020 revealed that Mbogho acquired the monies between 2015 to 2017.

According to EACC, the imprests were purportedly acquired for Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and staff of the Taita Taveta county government.

“Geoffrey Kimonge Mbogho, therefore, contrary to his duty as a public officer and in breach of public trust illegally and fraudulently acquired a total of Sh13,977,987.00 for his personal gain thereby unjustly enriching himself at the expense of the public,” EACC stated.

Suit papers show that on 20th November, 2015, Mbogho fraudulently applied for and received imprest of Sh1,000,000 purportedly for allowances for MCAs within the said County. He never paid the monies to the intended beneficiaries.

He applied for another impress on 27th November, 2015 he fraudulently applied and received Sh1,070,000 purportedly for MCAs’ allowances. He never paid the monies to the said Members of County Assembly.

Mbogho is said to have sought another Sh1.3 million on 17th March, 2016, also purportedly for allowances for Members of various County Assembly.

Documents filed in court indicated that Mbogho acquired a cumulative Sh10 million in similar claims in 2016.