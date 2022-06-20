EACC arrests Ex-Lands Commissioner Gachanja over Sh30mn Diani Beach Plot acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a Sh30 million beach plot in Diani.

According to the anti-graft agency, Zablon Mabeya a Former, Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Former Physical Planner at the Ministry were also arrested for facilitating illegal acquisition of public land by private developers.

The EACC indicated that the three are on their way to Nairobi for further processing for arraignment before Mombasa Law Court on Tuesday.

More to follow ……