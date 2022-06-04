Connect with us

The 12th East Africa Community(EAC) Armed Forces Field Training Exercise (FTX) dubbed 'Ushirikiano Imara 2022' officially commenced on Friday/NPS

EAC Field Training Exercise begins in Uganda

The National Police Service said in a statement that the objective of the joint exercises is enhancing EAC Member States’ Armed Forces capabilities in Peacekeeping Operations, Counter-Terrorism (CT), Counter-Piracy (CP), and Disaster Management.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 –The East African Community Field Training Exercise has officially kicked off in Uganda.

The 12th EAC Armed Forces Field Training Exercise (FTX) dubbed ‘Ushirikiano Imara 2022’ officially commenced on Friday.

The National Police Service said in a statement that the objective of the joint exercises is enhancing EAC Member States’ Armed Forces capabilities in Peacekeeping Operations, Counter-Terrorism (CT), Counter-Piracy (CP), and Disaster Management.

“NPS participants, led by Madam Sarah Duncan, Commissioner of Police are engaged in critical roles as they gain requisite knowledge which will enhance and harmonize regional efforts in the prevention and resolution of conflict and other crisis situations,” NPS said.

The opening ceremony, attended by delegates from all member states of the EAC, was presided over by the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Lukia Nakadama at Gadaffi barracks in Jinja, Uganda.

According to the NPS, the exercise further provides the NPS with the opportunity to build synergies and interoperability in addition to consolidating the EAC integration agenda.   

“With the expanding threat continuum, the NPS is also gaining by building capacities and capabilities to aptly respond to evolving security threats with greater versatility,” the NPS stated.

Present in the event were delegates from Kenya led by the Chief Administrative Secretary of Defense Peter Odoyo, Principal Secretary Ministry of Defense Ibrahim Mohammed, Ambassador and exercises Deputy Head of Mission Ambassador Hellen Gichuhi and the National Defense University Kenya (NDU-K) Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi.

