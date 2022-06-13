Dr. Michael Lusiola appointed CEO of the Kenya BioVax Institute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — The Ministry of Health on Monday announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Lusiola as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya BioVax Institute (KBI), effective June 2022.

Dr. Lusiola takes over from Dr. Rabera Kenyanya who has been the acting CEO since December 2021.

The Ministry said that Dr. Lusiola is a highly experienced, senior healthcare executive and pharmaceuticals business leader.

“A pharmaceutical research and development business executive with over 20 years experience in a multinational setting. Dr. Lusiola brings to BioVax a wealth of extraordinary medical-scientific knowledge and expertise as a dynamic and respected leader having most recently worked as a VP in global clinical development at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, UK and USA,” MoH stated.

He attained his graduate and post graduate academic qualifications from Harvard University, Reading UK (post-graduate, business management and administration), Liverpool and Aston UK (post graduate evidence based medicine) and Nairobi, Kenya (graduate pharmacy).

Kenya BioVax Institute Board Chairman Mugo Kibati said that they are confident that Dr. Lusiola will lead the organization with distinction, scientific innovation, commercial business acumen and integrity.

According to the Ministry, Dr. Lusiola’s appointment comes at a time when the BioVax Institute is undergoing inception, with the primary mandate to manufacture and commercialize specialized human health products and technologies (HTPs), including vaccines, gene therapies and assistive medical and diagnostic services.