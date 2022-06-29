Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Disrespect for presidency will not be there in Azimio govt – Karua

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has singled out the ongoing public feud between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto as one the issues they will not replicate, if they assume government come August 9.

In a joint televised interview, Karua faulted the public display of the animosity between the duo saying it showed disrespect to the presidency.

The Azimio la Umoja running mate assured that they will address any impasse internally and avoid public spats as witnessed between the President Kenyatta and his deputy.

“The unseemly disagreement taking it to the public. People may differ on how to go about things that is supposed to be settled in the boardroom,” she said.

Karua has assured Kenyans that he will stand behind Odinga to ensure timely implementation of the political pledge to Kenyans which include the high cost of living.

“We will try and conduct ourselves in a way that maintain respect for the office and demonstrate respect for the constitution of Kenya,” Karua stated.

For months now Ruto has been display a public show of defiance by attacking his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of betrayal for supporting Azimio La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Ruto has been at loggerheads with the government in which he serves after a bitter fall-out with his boss President Kenyatta since March 2018 when the latter shook hands with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DP said he sees the handshake as a plot to lock him out of the 2022 State House race in which he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term will be ending.

President Kenyatta and his deputy have now turned foes by throwing insults at each other in recent weeks as the succession politics hots up, with Kenyatta declaring publicly that he won’t allow Ruto to succeed him.

Ruto further accused Uhuru of going to bed with his hitherto political nemesis and abandoning those who stood with him at his hour of need. 

President Kenyatta is openly campaigning for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was endorsed recently as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila: Stop blaming Uhuru over cost of living

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28-Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration against accusations of failing...

11 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila to Ruto: Don’t be hypocritical, just resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on his arch political rival Deputy President William Ruto to...

12 hours ago

August Elections

Raila says ready to concede defeat should he lose in the Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga now says he is ready to concede defeat in the August Presidential...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio Govt to lower cost of living in first 100 days in office – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have pledged to lower the cost of...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Raila to seal loopholes in procurement, use collections to cater for Sh6,000 stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua say their government will use money...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Mother-to-child infections cited as an impediment in HIV containment war

The latest finding emerged from a National Stakeholders Meeting on HIV/AIDS Response which met to review progress made in the fight against HIV.

15 hours ago

County News

Nakuru lawmaker accused of funding criminals freed after day-long grilling

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in efforts to weed out criminal gangs terrorizing residents.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Nakuru East MP Gikaria grilled by DCI over involvement in Criminal Gangs

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 28 – Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria was on Tuesday grilled for close to nine hours by Directorate of Criminal...

16 hours ago