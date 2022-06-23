Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Crime scene tape/FILE

Kenya

DCI rescues 60 human trafficking victims in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have rescued 60 victims of human trafficking, who were being held at an apartment in Nairobi’s Tassia estate.

According to the DCI the victims in question were allegedly slated to be sold as human slaves overseas by their alleged traffickers.

“Acting on intelligence leads, sleuths based at DCI’s Transnational & Organized Crime Unit, augmented by Embakasi-based officers while on a scrupulous crackdown on illegal immigrants, traced the victims to a residential apartment within Tassia in Embakasi, Nairobi County,” said the DCI.

The agency said its detectives found the victims bundled up in one room when they gained entry into the apartment.

The DCI stated that the victims aged between 14 to 50 were being trafficked from two countries neighboring Kenya to the North against their will.

“Upon further inquiries, it was established that the 60 victims had been ferried to the location temporarily, as the traffickers sought alternative ways of transporting them outside the country undetected,’ the agency said.

The George-Kinoti led agency noted that three suspects were arrested during the operation on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa. 

The agency identified the suspects as Mohammed Omar Aden, 29, Halima Mohammed Osman, 43, and 23-year-old Sala Yusuf.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The victims and the suspects are currently being held at different police stations in Nairobi pending legal procedures,” said the DCI.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano presidential candidate accuses Mutyambai of denying him chase cars, bodyguards

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for...

33 mins ago

August Elections

IEBC invites Presidential candidates for meeting on Voters Register, poll preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the four presidential candidates in the August General election for...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Igathe says he cleans toilets to show how he will deal with cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – If you wondered why Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has been on a...

7 hours ago

Top stories

KCAA assembles ATC team to guide helicopters around around restricted WRC airspace

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on...

8 hours ago